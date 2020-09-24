FM: Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's position at UN General Assembly essential for us

FM: Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's position at UN General Assembly essential for us

Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's position at the UN General Assembly is extremely important for us, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said, Trend reports.

Zalkaliani made the remark at a briefing after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Georgia highly appreciates this support,” the minister added noted.

Zalkaliani added that Georgia unequivocally supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders.

