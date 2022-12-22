FM Bayramov and the head of ICRC office in Azerbaijan discussed the situation around the Lachin road

A meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Head of the Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan, Dragana Kojic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, post-conflict works in the region, and the situation around the Lachin road were discussed.

News.Az