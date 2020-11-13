FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds phone talk with UK's Minister of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 13, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of State for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton.

The Ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, a trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, in connection with a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. Issues on the withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from the surrounding regions of Nagorno-Karabakh on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions, the return of IDPs to their homes, the implementation of humanitarian exchanges, and the opening of all communications were discussed.

Minister Wendy Morton welcomed the signing of a trilateral statement announcing a ceasefire and a cessation of all military operations in the region. She stressed the importance of implementing the agreement. Wendy Morton also stressed the importance of paying attention by the parties to the humanitarian issues.

News.Az