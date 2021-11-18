FM Jeyhun Bayramov, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on the phone discussed the latest border tension with Armenia, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

Karen Donfried expressed concern over the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and called on both sides to de-escalate and resolve differences peacefully.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed her on a series of provocative steps of Armenia in recent days. The minister stressed that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the region lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

The minister added that Azerbaijan is ready to start the delimitation process with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, but Armenia did not respond.

On the phone, the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements and other regional security issues.

