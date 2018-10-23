FM Mammadyarov has exchange of congratulatory letters with Brazilian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that over the past years, the two countries have laid a solid foundation for further enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation across many areas. Minister said that the expanding trade and economic connections between Azerbaijan and Brazil bring momentum to the bilateral partnership and opens up new opportunities to further reinforce these ties in the years ahead.

In his letter Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for the invaluable support of Brazil to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. He said that the endorsement of the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993 during non-permanent membership of Brazil at the UNSC demonstrated the spirit of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and vivid display of intolerance of Brazil towards the breach of the norms and principles of international law.

Foreign Minister of the Federative Republic of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, in his letter addressed to the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, congratulated the Government and People of Azerbaijan on the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two states and noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, the dialogue on the bilateral and multilateral level has been strengthened and boosted by the opening of embassies residing in Baku and Brasilia. Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira also mentioned his visit, as the first visit of a Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Azerbaijan in 2017, when he was received by His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev.

In addition to other initiatives, such as the signing in 2016 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Area of Trade and Investment, Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira expressed his assuredness that working together can further increase bilateral trade, including Azerbaijani exports to Brazil.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil were established on October 21, 1993.

News.Az

