FM Mammadyarov meets President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

At the meeting, the sides underlined their confidence that the Fifth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Baku in December 2018 will give an impetus to further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IPU. It was especially emphasized that young parliamentarians from 178 countries around the world will have an opportunity to get acquainted more closely with development processes in Azerbaijan.



Minister E.Mammadyarov and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron who is at the same time a Mexican MP exchanged their views on the bilateral relations of Azerbaijan and Mexico. Underlining that there is a huge potential for the development of relations, the sides noted that the mutual exchange of high-level visits will give an impetus to further development of cooperation relations.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the cooperation issues in other spheres as well.

News.Az

News.Az