FM: Responsibility for Khojaly genocide lies entirely with the Armenian side

"The Armenian side committed numerous military crimes against Azerbaijanis," Spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, according to Report.

"Even during the USSR period, Armenian nationalists began separatist actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aggression and violence by the Armenian side led to war. As a result, Azerbaijani lands were occupied and the policy of ethnic cleansing policy was committed against Azerbaijanis, " Abdullayeva said.

"The responsibility for the Khojaly genocide lies entirely with the Armenian side," the MFA official said and added that those events caused a $770 million in damage to the Azerbaijani economy.

"All existing facts show that this crime was not spontaneous, it was not an ordinary event and was premeditated. The genocide was initiated by very many Armenians, and the events prove that they bear the responsibility, " Abdullayeva said. She added that 16 countries strongly condemn the events in Khojaly and recognize this tragedy as genocide.

News.Az

