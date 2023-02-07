On Azerbaijani First Vice-President’s instructions, Heydar Aliyev Foundation poised to dispatch humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

On Azerbaijani First Vice-President’s instructions, Heydar Aliyev Foundation poised to dispatch humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

On Azerbaijani First Vice-President’s instructions, Heydar Aliyev Foundation poised to dispatch humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is going to send humanitarian aid to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Turkiye on Monday, under Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva’s instructions, News.Az reports.

A special plane is set to deliver relief goods to brotherly Türkiye. The humanitarian aid includes oxygen masks, medical supplies and equipment, including stretchers and first aid neck braces, as well as warm clothes.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s employees will dispatch the humanitarian aid package to the people affected by the earthquake.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation expressed deep condolence to the families and friends of the killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

News.Az