Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkish Parliament approves military deal with Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Turkish Parliament approved the deal with Libya on military cooperation, Daily Sabah reports.

Meeting under the chairmanship of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy Volkan Bozkır, the commission approved the second part of the memorandum signed with Libya, regarding security and military issues.



Bozkır said that they are expecting the deal to be discussed in Parliament's general assembly on Wednesday. The agreement will become law after being ratified by the full parliament.



Preparing to strengthen its relations with Libya further, to the point of considering sending troops to the war-stricken country amid a recent cooperation deal over the Eastern Mediterranean, the deal with Libya on military cooperation was presented to Parliament for ratification on Saturday.

News.Az

News.Az