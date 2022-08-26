Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view tunnel under completion on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan viewed the tunnel, the construction of which is being completed on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District Aydin Karimov and a representative of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Eyyub Huseynov informed the diplomats about the construction.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from over 60 countries and 19 international organizations are participating in the trip.

As a part of the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the military representatives will take part in a conference on the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the use of the potential of urban development in the post-conflict period, as well as the possibilities of international cooperation in general.

News.Az