Foreign diplomats commemorate victims of Armenia’s missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

The heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Azerbaijan have visited the Ganja Memorial Complex to commemorate the civilians killed in Armenia’s missile attacks on the city during the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

The diplomats laid flowers at the memorial complex and honored the memory of the victims.

This year marks the second anniversary since Armenia's fifth missile attack on Ganja, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, killing 15 and injuring 79 people.

