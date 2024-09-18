Foreign diplomats visit Khudavang Monastery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as heads of international organizations and military attachés, the Khudavang Monastery as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports.The diplomats were provided with comprehensive information about this monument. They learned about the fate of the Khudavang temple, which fell victim to Armenian vandalism during the occupation period from 1992 to 2020.It was noted that under the guise of "restoration," illegal activities were carried out in the monastery with the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church and funded by the Armenian state.

