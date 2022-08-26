Foreign diplomats watch demining operation in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps headquartered in Türkiye and accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations, observed a demining operation in Dovlatyarli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district on Friday, News.Az reports.

The guests were informed about the demining operations being conducted by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) of the Karabakh Economic Region informed the diplomats about the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation work.

He said that cities and villages were completely destroyed during the 30 years under Armenian occupation, but Azerbaijan will restore its lands.

“During the Armenian occupation of the territories, eight cities were completely destroyed, and villages were demolished. Azerbaijan will restore the life on its lands, clear them of mines and build better cities and villages so that Azerbaijani citizens can return and live here in their homes. Employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) are working day and night to clear these areas of mines. Today diplomats will witness this process,” Huseynov added.

News.Az