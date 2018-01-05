Foreign experts visit area of search of missing climbers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for missing climbers in the Guba region continued on January 5.

Emergency rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (equipped with appropriate clothing, communications equipment and other rescue equipment), employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and volunteer groups participated in the operation, APA reports quoting the MES website.

The Mi-17 helicopter of the Aviation Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in the search.

At the same time, the mountain-rescuers of the Austrian Interior Ministry visited the area. The purpose of the visit of foreign experts who come to our country within the framework of mutual activity is to conduct training exercises to raise the knowledge and habits as well as professional skills of mountain rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Training sessions are carried out on a pre-planned schedule every year. The training exercises are carried out each year on the basis of pre-designed plan. Today at the meeting held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations it was decided to conduct this year's trainings in real conditions in Guba region. Moreover, it is intended to benefit from Austrian specialists' knowledge and experience in the search and rescue operations to find missing climbers.

Search and rescue operations are carried out in a complex mountainous area. Despite the sunny weather, the danger of new avalanches has increased in areas where heavy snowfall has fallen in recent days. The depth of snow is about 8-12 meters. Search-rescue and other urgent work have become even more complicated.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends that the Ministry be used only with official, accurate information regarding the events.

The information on the course of the operation is regularly published on the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (fhn.gov.az).

News.Az

News.Az