Foreign media reps pay tribute to victims of Armenian terror in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

A group of foreign media representatives from Uzbekistan, Georgia and Moldova have visited the city of Ganja to pay tribute to the victims of Armenia’s missile attacks on the city, News.Az reports.

The journalists visited the areas in Ganja city subjected to Armenian terror on October 11 and on October 17, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians and large-scale destruction.

The media representatives were informed that on October 11 at around 2 am, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed and 35 people were injured as a result of missiles fired by Armenian armed forces on apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan.

During the Patriotic War, on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17, the city of Ganja was hit by the Armenian armed forces from "Tochka-U", "Smerch", "SCUD" and other various missiles. As a result, 26 civilians, including 6 children and 10 women were killed, with 175 civilians, including 32 children, being heavily injured.

News.Az