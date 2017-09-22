Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attends GUAM-US meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the GUAM-US meeting held within the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The "GUAM-US Joint Declaration" was adopted by results of the meeting. The declaration states that GUAM is interested in further development of good and fruitful cooperation with the United States.

It also reiterates a common stance that the preservation of peace, security, stability and co-operation in the region is an important element of joint efforts to create a common security space for all States in a broad regional context.

The Declaration emphasizes the need for progress towards the peaceful settlement of conflicts in the GUAM region and reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GUAM member states. It is also reported that the threats to use force against GUAM member states remains a major concern.

The document further emphasizes commitment to respect the generally recognized norms and principles of international law and the commitment to the OSCE's fundamental documents, including the principles contained in the UN Charter.

