Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets President of the Italian Senate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by the President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

Expressing her satisfaction with a visit to the country as the President of the Italian Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati stated her audience and fruitful discussions with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Highly appreciating the current level of relations, the sides stressed the importance of mutual visits and meetings in enhancing the bilateral relations. The sides also commended the activities of the parliaments in the promotion of friendly ties. The sides also expressed their satisfaction with the results of the most recent visit of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Noting Italy as the strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed about the ongoing fundamental reforms in diversification of economy and added that there are attractive conditions for even closer engagement of the Italian companies in the non-oil sector.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov drew attention to the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and special emphasize was made to TANAP and TAP projects as its important components. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that the realization of these projects will further contribute to the development of economic relations.

Noting that Italy is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan in recent years, the sides stressed the importance of holding the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The sides also praised the projects implemented in Italy by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

During the meeting, views on science, education, culture and other issues of mutual concern were discussed as well.

News.Az

News.Az