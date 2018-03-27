Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the US Ambassador Robert Cekuta

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

The Ambassador Robert Cekuta noted that he did spare no efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States during his tenure.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Robert Cekuta for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

At the meeting the sides reviewied the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the energy, economy, trade, counter-terrorism, humanitarian and other spheres.

