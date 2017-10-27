Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives incoming consul of Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives Tariq Hamzah Zeynalabdin, Honorary Consul of Sudan in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Tariq Hamzah Zeynalabdin on his appointment as Honorary Consul.

The sides exchanged views on expansion of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, cooperation in tourism, air transport and other spheres.

Tariq Hamza Zeynalabdin noted that the experience of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was met with great interest in Sudan and stressed the importance of cooperation in this field.

At the meeting, it was noted that the effective cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN and OIC, contributed to the development of relations between the two countries. In this regard, it was noted that Sudan's support for condemning Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan within international organizations and adopting resolutions supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

The Honorary Consul stated that he would spare no efforts to develop comprehensive cooperation between the two countries during his tenure.

News.Az

