Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives President of Inter-Parliamentary Union

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the organizational issues of IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Azerbaijan on December 14-15, 2018.

Expressing her satisfaction over the organizational works on the above-mentioned event, G.K.Barron underlined her confidence that the global conference will be held at high-level.

The sides reiterated their belief that this conference will give an impetus to further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IPU.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

