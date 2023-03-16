Foreign ministers of OTS countries meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting, News.Az reports.

The Organization of Turkic States expressed strong solidarity after last month's earthquakes which hit Türkiye's southern region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his opening speech.

"The great Turkic world was deeply mourned for its brothers lost in the earthquake. However, you didn't just share our grief. You have exhibited the best example of solidarity diplomacy," Cavusogu added.

The meeting came ahead of the extraordinary summit of leaders of the OTS which will gather under the theme of Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

