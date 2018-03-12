Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Mongolia ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Mongolia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message March 12.

At the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar praised the level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Mongolia.

Tsogtbaatar stressed that a number of Azerbaijani specialists used to work in Mongolia during the period of USSR and contributed to the development of the country, as well as Mongolian students studied at the universities of Azerbaijan. He added that his visit to Azerbaijan was a manifestation of the importance attached to the development of relations with Azerbaijan by Mongolia.

The ministers stressed the importance of high-level visits and expanding the legal framework with the aim of intensifying the relations between the countries. To this end, Tsogtbaatar invited Mammadyarov to visit Mongolia.

Noting the potential for the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, the ministers emphasized the necessity of joint efforts aimed at increasing trade turnover between the two countries. In this regard, the sides discussed the cooperation opportunities within the 'One Belt One Road Initiative' of China.

Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan has applied to hold Expo 2025 in Baku and hopes that its candidacy will be supported by Mongolia. The minister also informed his counterpart about the upcoming mid-term Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement, to be held in Baku in April this year.

Briefing about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov stressed that the conflict must be resolved within the internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan based on the UN Security Council resolutions.

The minister appreciated Mongolia's position on supporting the solution to the conflict based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in science, education, culture and sports between the two countries.

News.Az

