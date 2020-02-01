Foreign Ministry: Another bright example of Azerbaijan and Turkey brotherhood

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In accordance with the will of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the spiri

“It is expected that the aircraft will land in Turkey today in the evening. In this regard, we express our gratitude to the brotherly Republic of Turkey. This is yet another bright example of the Azerbaijan and Turkey brotherhood.

Before the flight, our citizens passed health checks and their situation is satisfactory. Our citizens on a voluntary basis will spend 2 weeks in quarantine in Turkey and afterward return to Azerbaijan,” the ministry said.

“We express our gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for their support rendered to our citizens and solidarity with the friendly people and Government of China in their temporary hard times,” the ministry added.

News.Az

News.Az