Foreign Ministry reveals number of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine

Foreign Ministry reveals number of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine

In connection with the situation in Ukraine, the transfer of Azerbaijani citizens from this country to the territory of neighboring Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, as well as Romania continues, News.Az reports citing the press service of MFA,

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, 950 citizens have moved to the Republic of Moldova, 447 citizens to Poland, 17 citizens to Hungary, 200 citizens to Romania, and 13 citizens to Slovakia.


