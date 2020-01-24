Foreign Ministry warns Azerbaijani citizens over Chinese virus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) warns the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the current existing situation in the People's Republic of China.

In December 2019, a new type of dangerous virus (coronavirus 2019-nCoV) was discovered in the city of Wuhan, China, and there was an increase in the number of people infected with the virus.

The National Health Committee of the People's Republic of China on January 24, 2020, has said that the death toll in China's viral outbreak has risen to 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to 830. Out of the total 830 confirmed cases, 177 were in serious condition. Chinese authorities began quarantine of Wuhan City:

In order to reduce the risk of acute respiratory diseases, the World Health Organization recommends:

-wash hands after direct contact with sick people and their environment

avoid close contact with live or dead farm and wild animals

-avoid close contact with persons who suffers from acute respiratory diseases;

- the travellers who has accute respiratory diseases syndrome should follow cough label (distance should be kept, close the mouth during coughing and wash hands)

https://www.who.int/ith/2020-0901_outbreak_of_Pneumonia_caused_by_a_new_coronavirus_in_C/en/

The citizens of Azerbaijan Republic wishing to travel to China are recommended to be cautious, to comply with recommendations of the World Health Organization and to take into consideration the situation existing in the country.

The citizens of Azerbaijan Republic permanently, temporarily residing and being in China are recommended to comply with the existing rules announced in the country and to appeal to relevant health institutions of the People’s Republic of China and to Embassy of Azerbaijan Republic situated in Beijing City of the People’s Republic of China in order to receive assistance in regard with any problem arisen.

The addresses of all embassies and consulates of the Azerbaijan Republic in foreign countries are published on the web page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic (www.mfa.gov.az). The citizens of Azerbaijan Republic permanently, temporarily residing and being in China are recommended to contact embassies and consulates and pass consular registration in order to receive necessary assistance in emergency situations and other dangerous incidents.

