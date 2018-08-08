Former Armenian PM’s brother detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brother of former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan has been detained as a part of a criminal case into the March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan.

Armenia’s National Security Service searched the factory formally owned by Hambik Gevorgyan but belonging to former PM’s brother Henrikh Abrahamyan where weapons and ammunition, including three machine guns, seven assault rifles, two sniper rifles (SVD), three rifles, two pistols and a lot of cartridges were found. Gevorgyan and Abrahamyan are charged with illegal possession of weapons, news.am reports.

The law enforcers are checking whether the weapons had any relation to the March 1 events.

News.Az

