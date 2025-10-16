Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton died by suicide, inquest reveals

+ ↺ − 16 px

An inquest into the death of boxing great Ricky Hatton was opened Thursday morning at South Manchester Coroners' Court, where coroner Alison Mutch confirmed that he died by suicide, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

An inquest was opened into his death at South Manchester Coroners' Court with coroner Alison Mutch announcing the cause of death.

She told the court Hatton was found unresponsive in his bedroom on September 14 by his manager and long-time friend Paul Speak.

The court heard some details of the discovery of Hatton's body given by police coroner's officer Alison Catlow.

The court heard Hatton was last seen by his family on September 12 when he appeared "well".

But the day after he did not attend at an event as expected and on the morning of the 14th his manager, Mr Speak, arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai for a press conference to officially announce his comeback fight.

Hatton was found unresponsive.

Hatton's death left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned.

He was laid to rest on Friday, October 12, at Manchester Cathedral. Friends, family, and celebrities lined the streets to pay their respects as his procession passed significant landmarks in the city.

Hatton, nicknamed 'The Hitman', held multiple world championships at super-lightweight and one at welterweight during a 15-year professional career.

His stellar career included epic fights against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, a legendary triumph over Kostya Tszyu.

News.Az