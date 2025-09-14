Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton dies at 46

Former British world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, known as “The Hitman,” has died at age 46. A standout of his generation, he won multiple world titles. Retiring in 2012, he later spoke openly about his battles with depression and alcohol, News.Az informs via Guardian.

Hatton, who lived in Hyde, Greater Manchester, had made plans for another comeback with an exhibition fight in Dubai due to take place in December.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said a body was found at an address in Hyde on Sunday morning. The Guardian understands it is the body of the former boxer.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Ricky Hatton with the IBF and WBA light-welterweight belts after defeating Carlos Maussa in November 2005. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Only days ago, Hatton had posted videos of himself working out in the gym in apparent preparation for his comeback fight in two months.

Tributes were paid from inside and outside the world of boxing on Sunday. The Ring magazine said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the former super-lightweight champion’s death, while IFLTV, another boxing outlet, described Hatton as “a legend of a man inside and outside the ring, he was truly one of a kind”.

Amir Khan, another British former world champion, said Hatton was “one of Britain’s greatest boxers” and also a friend, a mentor and “a warrior”.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong – we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind,” Khan said. “Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.”

Britain’s former world heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury also paid tribute. Alongside two pictures of him with Hatton, Fury wrote on Instagram: “Rip to the legend rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

Floral tributes were being left by the gates of Hatton’s £1.75m property, called The Heartbreak, shortly after the news broke. One card read: “We can’t gather our thoughts at present so we’re not sure what to write. Devastated is the only thing that comes to mind. Thank you for being the beautiful soul you are.”