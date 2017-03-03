Former Haitian president Preval dies

Yandex metrika counter

Former Haitian president Rene Preval has died, the government of the Caribbean nation said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Preval, 74, was the first democratically elected modern-day leader of Haiti to serve his full term. In 2012, during his second term as president, Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake.

Current President Jovenel Moise said on Twitter that he was saddened to learn of the death of Preval, who he described as a "dignified son of Haiti."

