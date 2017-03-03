Former Haitian president Preval dies
- 03 Mar 2017 19:55
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 119540
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/former-haitian-president-preval-dies Copied
Former Haitian president Rene Preval has died, the government of the Caribbean nation said on Friday, Reuters reported.
Preval, 74, was the first democratically elected modern-day leader of Haiti to serve his full term. In 2012, during his second term as president, Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake.
Current President Jovenel Moise said on Twitter that he was saddened to learn of the death of Preval, who he described as a "dignified son of Haiti."
News.Az