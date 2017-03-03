Former Haitian president Preval dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Haitian president Rene Preval has died, the government of the Caribbean nation said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Preval, 74, was the first democratically elected modern-day leader of Haiti to serve his full term. In 2012, during his second term as president, Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake.

Current President Jovenel Moise said on Twitter that he was saddened to learn of the death of Preval, who he described as a "dignified son of Haiti."

News.Az

