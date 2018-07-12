Former PM Yıldırım elected as speaker of Turkey’s parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s new parliament has elected former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım as its speaker with the votes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and th

As the joint candidate of the “People’s Alliance” of the AKP and MHP, Yıldırım was elected as parliament speaker in the third round with 335 of the 584 votes in secret ballots at the parliament on July 12, Hurriyet Daily reports.

“In this new term, the duties and responsibilities of the parliament will be heavier. While conducting its legislative and supervisory duties, parliament will also fulfill the legal needs of the presidential government to ensure efficient implementation of its execution,” Yıldırım said in his first speech to the 27th parliament on July 12.

“With the constitutional change, the culture of compromise will be improved in parliament” he added.

With the new executive presidential system came into effect by the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Yıldırım had become the last prime minister being served in the 66th government. The new system abolishes the prime ministry post, transferring its authorities to the president.

Being AKP’s Istanbul lawmaker, Yıldırım had been minister in several AKP governments, and lead the ruling party as its third leader before Erdoğan has reinstated his leadership in 2017.

The first round of the voting procedure necessitates 400 votes of the 600-seat parliament for being elected as the speaker while the receiver of simple majority of the votes at the third round is qualified for the post.

As AKP has taken the 295 seats in the parliament with the latest election and MHP has received 49 seats, Yıldırım had secured the simple majority with 335 votes in the third round while he had 331 and 336 in the first two rounds.

For the parliamentary speaker’s seat the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has presented Istanbul Lawmaker and former minister Erdoğan Toprak, while Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) nominated Siirt lawmaker Meral Danış Beştaş, İYİ (Good) Party Hayrettin Nuhoğlu and Felicity Party (SP) Cihangir İslam.

Having 146 lawmakers in the parliament CHP’s candidate Toprak has received 135 votes in the third round while Beştaş has received 63 of its 67 seats, Nuhoğlu 40 of 43 seats and İslam had 5.

