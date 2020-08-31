Former president of India dies after Covid diagnosis

India's former president Pranab Mukherjee has died 21 days after it was confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 84-year-old was in the hospital to remove a clot in his brain when it was discovered he also had Covid-19.

Before serving as president between 2012 and 2017, Mr. Mukherjee held several important portfolios during his 51-year political career.

These included finance, foreign, and defense ministries.

His son, Abhijit, confirmed the news in a tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mr. Mukherjee's contribution to the country, saying the former president had "left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation".

"A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

The current president, Ram Nath Kovind, called Mukherjee "a colossus in public life" who served India "with the spirit of a sage".

