Former President of Israel sends letter to President of Azerbaijan

President of Israel 2007, chairman of Knesset 2006-2009, member of International Nizami Ganjavi Center Dalia Itzik has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

We express our support to you in these hard times and once again emphasize the strong friendship relations between our peoples.

I extend to You my condolences with deep sorrow in connection with killing of civilian people in the recent days, wish quick recovery to the wounded people. Resolutions of the UN Security Council and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity should be respected.

Currently, your beautiful country faces a new challenge. But our experience taught us to believe and never fear. I am sure that thanks to your successful leadership and wisdom, You will take your people forward along the right path, and thereby will ensure peace and welfare for everybody.

Dear Mr. President, I would also like to stress successful activity of the International Nizami Ganjavi Center. Our center together with its authoritative co-chairs, active and creative general secretary constantly tries to turn into an advanced institution promoting tolerance, dialogue, understanding and coexistence. We hold regular meetings at the center in order to exchange our views in regard to this issue."

News.Az

News.Az