Formula 1: Andy Cowell appointed as Aston Martin team principal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aston Martin’s new Formula 1 boss, Andy Cowell, will also assume the role of team principal, in addition to his position as CEO.

The 55-year-old, who joined Aston Martin in October, takes over the team boss role from Mike Krack, who has been effectively demoted into a new role focused on performance at the race track, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. Enrico Cardile, who has joined from Ferrari as chief technical officer, will be in charge of designing the race cars. There is still no official date for when Cardile, who left Ferrari last July, starts work for Aston Martin.Design legend Adrian Newey, who is joining as managing technical partner on 2 March, will sit at the top of the design and engineering structure alongside Cowell.The moves mark a major restructure for a team that has invested millions in a new factory and wind tunnel with the ambition of becoming world champions.As part of the changes, Tom McCullough, who has led trackside engineering as performance director for some years, is moving to a new role with Aston Martin's other racing categories.Cowell, who was formerly head of Mercedes' F1 engine division from 2008-20, said: "I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team."With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, we are on a journey to becoming a championship-winning team."These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."Aston Martin are taking over Honda engines from Red Bull at the start of 2026.The changes come after two seasons in which Aston Martin have started strongly only to fade as they have been unable to keep up with the development rate of their rivals.

News.Az