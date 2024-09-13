Formula 1's second practice session wraps up at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second practice session for the 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended in Baku.

A total of ten teams participated in today’s sessions. Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari topped the charts with the fastest lap, demonstrating exceptional speed and precision on the city's challenging street circuit. He was followed closely by Sergio Pérez from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, who rounded out the top three.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a shining star on the Formula 1 calendar, officially hit the ground running today at Baku's city circuit. The curtain rose on the opening day, a slice of the event taking place from September 13–15, featuring free practice sessions and preliminary rounds for both F1 and Formula 2 (F2) teams, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.On September 14, F1 teams will hit the ground running in their third free practice session, while F2 will kick off with preliminary races and short sprint races, making for a day packed to the gills with action. The big showdowns for both F1 and F2 are on the horizon for September 15, where the cream of the crop will rise to the top and champions will be crowned at the end of the day.

News.Az