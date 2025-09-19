Yandex metrika counter

Formula 2 Free Practice session starts in Baku
Photo: @Formula2/X

The Formula 2 Free Practice session for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has officially started in Baku.

The 45-minute session kicks off a full day of racing activities at the Baku City Circuit, News.Az reports.

Formula 1 drivers will take to the track for their first Free Practice session from 12:30 to 13:30 (local time), followed by the Formula 2 qualifying round at 14:00.

The day concludes with the second Formula 1 Free Practice session at 16:00.

The Baku City Circuit, stretching 6 kilometers, features 20 drivers from 10 teams competing for the top spot in this thrilling motorsport event.


News.Az 

