Baku’s historic streets set stage for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ninth Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins today in Baku, bringing together 20 drivers from 10 teams to compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.

Top drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc, will navigate one of the longest and most challenging tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, News.Az reports.

The circuit, designed by renowned German architect Hermann Tilke, features 20 turns and runs counterclockwise from Freedom Square, around the Government House, through a 2.2 km stretch of the Old City to the Maiden Tower, and back via Neftchilar Avenue. Its width ranges from 7.6 meters in the narrow Old City turns to 13 meters at its broadest sections.

Spectators, both in the stands and around the world, will enjoy panoramic views of Baku’s UNESCO-listed Old City, modern landmarks, and the Caspian Sea coastline. Freedom Square also hosts the start and finish lines, along with the Paddock Club, team garages, and pit lane.

Today’s schedule includes free practice and qualifying sessions for both Formula 1 and Formula 2. Tomorrow, Formula 1 practice continues alongside a Formula 2 sprint race, with the main Formula 1 race set for September 21.

Since 2016, Azerbaijan has been a key stop on the F1 calendar. The inaugural race, known as the European Grand Prix, was won by Germany’s Nico Rosberg, with subsequent champions including Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri. The 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az