Foundation: Azerbaijani youth to be able to use grants for entrepreneurial activity

Azerbaijani youth will be able to use grants for entrepreneurship in the future, said Farhad Hajiyev, the Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remarks in Baku at the annual conference of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the Youth Day, celebrated on Feb. 2.

"I would very much like to see that our youth to present more projects in the field of entrepreneurship at the next stage, but there is a question that is very important to solve," Hajiyev said.

He added that according to the law "On Grants", a person who received a grant for the project can not receive income from these funds.

"Now we are working to ensure that the grant help the person, who received it, to engage in entrepreneurial activities, thereby increasing the interest of young people in this sphere. The work is underway in this direction. It is likely that in the near future young people will also use grants for entrepreneurship ", the executive director said.

