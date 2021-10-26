Foundation stone for Khanlıg-Gubadli highway laid

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to Gubadli district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the highways being constructed in the East Zangazur economic region.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for Khanlig-Gubadli highway.

News.Az