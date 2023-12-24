Foundation stone laid for Bash Garvand village in Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The head of state received comprehensive information about the village construction project, which has been designed in a modern style while preserving historical traditions.

The village spans a total area of 476 hectares, with plans to construct a total of 1,495 private houses, facilitating the relocation of 6,057 people. The initial phase will see the construction of 851 private houses, including 170 two-room, 425 three-room, 213 four-room and 43 five-room ones, in an area exceeding 202 hectares, providing housing for 851 people – 3,703 people.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the village construction project.

The village`s facilities will include a kindergarten, school, college buildings, collective recreation and educational facilities, an administrative building, club community center, medical point, pharmacy, hotel, and a bazaar.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand.

News.Az