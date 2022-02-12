Four Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete in Istanbul tournament

Four Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete in Istanbul tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four Azerbaijani female wrestlers will battle for medals at the Yasar Dogu tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkiye on February 24-27, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Turkan Nasirova (50kg), Tatyana Varansova (53kg), Alyona Kolesnik (59kg) and Elis Manolova (65kg).

The Yasar Dogu tournament will be the first of four Ranking Series events of the year where wrestlers will look to accumulate seeding points for the World Championships.

News.Az