Four more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed freely along the protest area

Four more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed freely along the protest area

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.az reports.

All conditions have been provided for a passenger car and a supply vehicle of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi, and other two supply vehicles towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az