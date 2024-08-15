Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in mass recruitment ahead of iPhone 16 launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foxconn, the world's leading electronics manufacturer, has hired approximately 50,000 workers at its Zhengzhou factory as it prepares for Apple's launch of iPhone 16, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

Coaches after coaches carrying new employees were seen arriving at the Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, on Tuesday.The factory usually starts mass recruitment in July for the production of new iPhone models. Many of the workers leave the factory after Christmas and return during the next recruitment season.Sources told Xinhua that the factory hired around 50,000 people in July and the recruitment will continue into the coming months. The factory's annual labor demands have remained stable in recent years, they said.Many of this year's recruits said they are not new employees but returnees attracted by the factory's promise of generous bonuses for workers who stay for more than three months.The Zhengzhou factory, established in 2010, is Foxconn's largest manufacturing facility. The site's output values reached a new height in 2023 after years of consecutive growth, government data have shown.Foxconn has been expanding its presence in Henan. In July, the company signed a deal with the provincial government of Henan to build new business headquarters in Zhengzhou and to settle its projects of new energy vehicles, storage batteries and others in the province.

News.Az