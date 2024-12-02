France and Israel hold talks on Lebanon ceasefire, Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on Monday, during which they discussed the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, along with broader regional security concerns, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Barrot emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to the cease-fire in Lebanon, underscoring France's efforts, in collaboration with its American partners, to uphold peace in the region, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.He stressed that the Lebanese cease-fire agreement should serve as a stepping stone towards an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the area.According to the statement, Barrot also reiterated his country’s commitment to providing additional humanitarian support, with further pledges to be made at the international humanitarian aid conference for Gaza in Cairo on Monday.The two diplomats also discussed the situation in Syria and concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, and agreed to maintain close coordination on these matters.Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to addressing the complex challenges in the Middle East and pledged to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.​​​The Arab region is witnessing significant developments that have drawn global attention, starting with the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the security situation in Lebanon amid Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement more than a year after confrontations, and culminating in a military operation launched by armed opposition factions in Syria against the Bashar al-Assad regime’s forces.

