France deploys long-forbidden anti-riot police to Martinique

France has deployed a group of special anti-riot police, previously banned for 65 years, to the Caribbean island of Martinique amid widespread protests that defy government restrictions.

The force arrived at the weekend after the local representative of France's central government said in a statement that protests were forbidden in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert until Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The restrictions came after violent protests broke out on the island last week over the high cost of living, with gunfire injuring at least six police officers and one civilian. Police launched tear gas and government officials said several stores were also looted.Officials said the bans were meant to put an end to the violence and damage committed at gatherings, as well as to the numerous obstacles to daily life and freedom of movement that penalise the entire population, particularly at weekends.The elite riot police, known as the Companies for Republican Security, were banned in the French territory following bloody riots in December 1959.The unit had been accused of using disproportionate force against protesters, ending in the deaths of a number of young demonstrators. The force is rarely deployed in French territories in the Caribbean, but was called on during riots and strikes in Guadeloupe in 2009.

