France hands Paris authorities fine for employing too many women

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris city authorities have been fined for employing too many women in senior positions, a decision mocked as "absurd" by mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday.

The fine of 90,000 euros ($110,000) was demanded by France's public service ministry on the grounds that Paris city hall had broken national rules on gender parity in its 2018 staffing.

"I am happy to announce that we have been fined," Hidalgo told a city council meeting, adding she had been filled with "joy" when she learned of the penalty.

Hidalgo said she was faulted because 11 women and only five men were named to management positions in city hall in 2018, meaning that 69% of the appointments went to women.

"The management of the city hall has, all of a sudden, become far too feminist," laughed the Socialist, who was re-elected for a new term at the helm of Paris last year.

According to the text of the ruling cited by Le Monde daily, city hall violated a rule dating to 2013, which stipulates said one sex should not account for more than 60% of nominations to management positions.

(c) Daily Sabah

News.Az