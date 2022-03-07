France intends to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and EU, Macron says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As a country co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, France is also fully committed to supporting efforts for a just, sustainable peace and prosperity in the region," President of France Emmanuel Macron stated in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The French leader said welcomes the constructive spirit of the recent discussions with Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the prime minister of Armenia under the Presidency of the Council of the European Union: "France is ready to provide support in achieving progress on all topics discussed. In particular, I am thinking very much about the topic we have touched on related to the conservation of heritage and the UNESCO mission."

E. Macron emphasized France also intends to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union within the framework of the priorities identified at the 15 December Eastern Partnership Summit, which we also attended: "I do hope that our bilateral ties will continue to strengthen in the spirit of friendship and trust. I assure you that France will actively contribute to this end."

News.Az