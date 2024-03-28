France intends to turn S. Caucasus into battlefield: Azerbaijan State Security Service chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, expressed alarming concerns over France's alleged attempts to destabilize the South Caucasus region.

In his article published in the official newspaper "Respublika", Naghiyev accused France of supplying weapons and ammunition to Armenia, noting that this move could further escalate the tension in the region, News.Az reports.

“Instead of maintaining peace in the region, France places its military mission there, incites Armenia to another war, and tries to implement its plan to turn the South Caucasus into a battlefield,” he stated.

He further emphasized that France's actions extend beyond military support, alleging the country's involvement in espionage activities aimed at undermining Azerbaijan's national security.

“Through representatives of its intelligence service, France attracts various persons to secret cooperation, forms a spy network, and acts to the detriment of the national security of Azerbaijan,” Naghiyev added.

Naghiyev also expressed concerns over the role of certain Western nations, particularly France, in the region's affairs. He accused France of adopting a biased stance in the mediation of the Karabakh conflict, alleging its historical patronage of Armenia and comprehensive support to the country.

“The circles that do not ensure stability and operate under the name of 'observation mission' on the border of the two states, especially France, which took on the mediation mission in the process of settlement of the Karabakh conflict, but in fact, taking a unilateral position, patronized Armenia for many years and provided comprehensive support to it,” Naghiyev added.

News.Az