France makes face masks mandatory at work from Sept. 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The wearing of masks will be compulsory in workplace as of Sept. 1, announced Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne Tuesday in a video conference meeting with France’s union officials.

Donning a mask will be obligatory in all enclosed and shared spaces, including open workplaces, but not in individual, i.e., private, offices. The supplying of masks will be the obligation of the employer.

The decision was taken to stem the spread of COVID-19, cases of which have spiked over the week, reaching new highs of 3,310 on Saturday and 3,015 on Sunday. After troubling weekend numbers, the cases dropped from Monday to Tuesday to 493.

The spike over the weekend caused France’s High Council for Public Health to recommend the wearing of masks at work.

(с) AA

News.Az

News.Az