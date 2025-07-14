France marks Bastille Day with military parade in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bastille Day, France's biggest holiday, is celebrated annually on July 14 to commemorate the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, an event that sparked the French Revolution.

France is celebrating its biggest national holiday, Bastille Day, with military jet flyovers, a drone light show over the Eiffel Tower and fireworks in almost every city, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Around 7,000 people are marching on riding on horseback or in armoured vehicles, along the cobblestones of the iconic Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris, with events planned to take place across the country.

The holiday marks the day when Parisians stormed the Bastille fortress and prison on 14 July 1789, the event that sparked the French Revolution, ultimately overthrowing the monarchy.

In the ensuing two centuries, France witnessed Napoleon's empire rise and fall, followed by uprisings and two world wars, before settling into today's Fifth Republic established in 1958.

News.Az