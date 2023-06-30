Yandex metrika counter

France may declare state of emergency amid nationwide protests

France may declare state of emergency amid nationwide protests

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says the government is considering “all options” to restore order, including declaring a state of emergency, after a third night of unrest across the country, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera. 

Asked by reporters if a state of emergency was being considered, as some right-wing opposition parties have demanded, she replied: “I won’t tell you now, but we are looking at all options, with one priority: restoring order throughout the country.”

President Macron has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, whereby military authorities may take police powers if they judge it necessary to respond to an “imminent peril resulting from a war or an armed rebellion”.


