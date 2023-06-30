France may declare state of emergency amid nationwide protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says the government is considering “all options” to restore order, including declaring a state of emergency, after a third night of unrest across the country, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Asked by reporters if a state of emergency was being considered, as some right-wing opposition parties have demanded, she replied: “I won’t tell you now, but we are looking at all options, with one priority: restoring order throughout the country.”

President Macron has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, whereby military authorities may take police powers if they judge it necessary to respond to an “imminent peril resulting from a war or an armed rebellion”.

